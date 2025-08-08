Anurag Basu’s romantic musical drama is a sweet experience that every age group is cherishing on the big screen. Despite the dominance of Saiyaara, which belongs to the same genre, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan starrer hasn’t given up. It is also withstanding the Mahavatar Narsimha storm and adding moolah. Scroll below for the 5-week update!

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 35

New releases like Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2 are dwindling amid strong competition from the aforementioned rivals. As per estimates, Metro In Dino added 44 lakhs to the kitty in its fifth week. It continues to add stable footfalls, although on the lower end.

The overall net collection in India concludes at an estimated 56.12 crores in 35 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 66.22 crores. The run has been commendable so far. However, Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s War 2 is arriving in cinemas along with Coolie starting August 14, 2025. That may lead to its end at the box office.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 29.57 crores

Week 2: 17.64 crores

Week 3: 6.54 crores

Week 4: 1.93 crores

Week 5: 44 lakhs

Total: 56.12 crores

Metro In Dino is a box office success!

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh led romantic musical drama is mounted on a production budget of around 45-50 crores. Even if one considers the upper limit, it has made profits of 12.24%. It is a success at the Indian box office, although not a hit.

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (15 days)

India net: 56.12 crores

India gross: 66.22 crores

Budget: 45-50 crores

ROI: 12.24%

Verdict: Success

