Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have teased the first glimpse of their dance face-off, Janaab-E-Aali, from War 2. The teaser is terrific, and so is the dynamic duo, who are evidently spitting fire with their dance moves! But watch it first to believe it that Jr NTR has slayed and overshadowed Hrithik Roshan in this dance glimpse!

The core strength of this glimpse is the face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Both are celebrated dancers in their respective industries, and the idea of them sharing a stage is a major hype-builder. The tease is successfully capitalizing on this hype as it clearly states that one needs to reach the theaters to witness this epic dance off!

I Am Only Naacho-Naachoing With Jr NTR!

This decision to only release a short teaser of the song and save the full song for the big screen is a brilliant marketing tactic. However, while it builds anticipation for War 2, I am only vibing to Jr NTR already, and my eyes are hooked on to him, clearly overlooking what Hrithik Roshan is doing!

Neither Naaty Naatu Nor Jai Jai Shiv Shankar!

Obviously, this dance face-off will be compared with two iconic dance face-offs – Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War and Naatu Naatu from RRR, which reached the Oscars! However, Janaab-E-Aali seems to come close to neither of them, at least with its glimpse!

Unlike, both these songs, Janaab-E-Aali, also lacks an impressive hook step that could create the impact, this song should have made! Even Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s chemistry lacks the vibe Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff shared in Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, though I agree that both the songs had a really different vibe!

Even the lyrics and the music of this much awaited song from War 2 does not ring a bell, but still I would put my faith on the entire version to be a great version in the theaters!

Check out the glimpse of the song here.

For more news and updates from Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Exclusive: Sanjay Dutt’s Astrological Insight & Forecast — Creative Collaborations & Bold Choices Pave The Way For Unexpected Success After A Lifelong Journey Through Fire & Fame

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News