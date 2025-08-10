Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is ready to storm theatres in just four more days. In a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie, the upcoming magnum opus is expected to stay strong and mint massive moolah in the Hindi and Telugu markets. Before the advance booking officially started, the film showed movement at the box office, and within hours, it crossed the mark of 9,000 tickets in pre-sales for day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming action thriller is scheduled for a grand release on August 14, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. It’s a sequel to 2019’s War and serves as the sixth film in YRF’s Spy Universe. Cinephiles are pumped up since it marks the face-off of two of the biggest stars from two different film industries. This excitement will be reflected in the pre-sales.

War 2 comes close to selling 10,000 tickets at the Indian box office for day 1

As shared by the makers, the official advance booking started today. But before this, War 2 grabbed the limelight with its pre-sales last night. Yes, the limited pre-sales started last night, and within no time, the film made it to BookMyShow’s hourly trending. As per 10 am IST, the magnum opus has sold over 9.3K tickets for day 1.

In terms of earnings, War 2 has grossed over 36 lakh (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. As of now, around 2,850 shows have been listed for bookings, and it is expected to grow with each passing hour.

In the coming hours, the film is expected to pick up once full-fledged advance booking is open, especially for the Telugu market. For both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, it is expected to register one of the best pre-sales in their career.

More about the film

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. It was produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It was made on a budget of 325 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Day 22: Crosses 515 Crores, But Will It Be Able To Beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News