The horror film Weapons debuted at the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart, pushing The Fantastic Four: First Steps and other films down in the rankings. The movie has recorded one of the biggest opening day collections in the post-pandemic era. It also has an ensemble cast and has received impressive reviews from the critics. Read on for more.

The horror flick features crucial roles for Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. It received 95% from the critics on the Rotten Tomatoes site, and they said, “Zach Cregger spins an expertly crafted yarn of terrifying mystery and thrilling intrigue in Weapons, a sophomore triumph that solidifies his status as a master of horror.”

Weapons’ box office collection on day 1 in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo data, Josh Brolin starrer Weapons collected a solid $18.2 million on its release day this Friday. It also collected $5.7 million from Thursday previews. The film debuted at #1 in the domestic rankings and is one of the biggest opening days for original horror flicks in the post-COVID era.

Scored the 3rd biggest Friday opening day for original horror flicks post-COVID

The latest release scored the third-biggest Friday opening day for original horror post-COVID. It is only under Sinners’ $19.2 million and Nope’s $19.5 million. It has also recorded the third-biggest pure Friday collection with a $12.5 million collection, once again under Nope’s $12.8 million and Sinners’ $14.5 million.

Nope – $19.5 million Sinners – $19.2 million Weapons – $18.2 million

Projected opening weekend

According to media reports and industry trackers, Weapons aims for an impressive opening weekend at the North American box office. The film is expected to earn between $42 million and $47 million in its debut weekend domestically, holding on to its #1 spot during this weekend. It is also expected to collect $25-$30 million in its 5-day overseas opening and $67-$77 million in its global debut.

The film follows the mysterious case of seventeen children from the same classroom who mysteriously run away on the same night, having been apparently abducted by an unseen force. The movie was initially released internationally and collected $11.5 million overseas. Allied to the domestic cume, its worldwide collection hits $29.7 million. Weapons was released on August 8.

Box Office Summary

North America – $18.2 million

International – $11.5 million

Worldwide – $29.7 million

