Mahavatar Narsimha has managed to stay relevant despite entering the 3rd Saturday at the box office. In fact the ticket window was screaming another super hit day for the film since the morning as the BookMyShow sales for the animation film hit an all time high!

The animation film has already hit a total of 3.2 million ticket sales on BMS. It is the third highest ticket sales for a Bollywood film in 2025 after Chhaava and Saiyaara. However, reaching the second spot would be a little difficult for the film currently!

On the 3rd Saturday, August 9, Mahavatar Narsimha took yet another unbelievable jump at the ticket window. The film managed to register a ticket sales of 263K from 7 AM to 5 PM. This was a jump of almost 141% from the previous day, where the film registered only 109K ticket sales in the mentioned 10 hours!

All Time High Peak!

On the third Saturday, the peak hour was recorded at a phenomenal figure as the film registered 32.8K sold tickets in a single hour. An unbelievable peak hour for any film on a third Saturday! This sale was recorded on BMS from 4 – 5 PM. This was 158% higher than the previous day, where the ticket sales for the film were only 12.7K.

Rated 9.4 on IMDb, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe which plans to bring animation films on the avatars of Lord Vishnu. Helmed by Ashwin Kumar, the official synopsis of the film says, “The demon Hiranyakashyap seeks revenge on Vishnu and declares himself a god. His son Prahlad remains devoted to Vishnu. Vishnu manifests as Narsimha to defeat the demon and restore balance.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

