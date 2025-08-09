Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is all set to release this Independence Weekend, but the film is not creating as much buzz as it should have. In fact, talking about the North American box office, the hype is too low when compared to its competitor Coolie as it is evident from the advance booking numbers.

Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s Film Keeping Low Pace

The pace for the advance booking for the premiere show is very low for the Spy Universe film. In fact, the growth in advance sales is also minimal. Meanwhile, the difference with Rajinikanth’s film is almost 4.5 times with Coolie, leading this battle by a huge margin.

War 2 Box Office Advance Sales USA

In the USA, War 2 till August 8 managed to register a gross collection of $305K only. In fact, this number was achieved after a minimal growth of 6% only. The film registered a gross collection of $286K till the previous day, for the premiere day in the USA, as per Venky Box Office.

It was expected that after some promotional assets are dropped, the film would pick up pace with its advance booking! What was supposed to be the song of the year, was dropped – a dance face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Titled Janaab-E-Aali, the song could not create any uproar like the last time War did with Tiger Shroff dancing to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar along with Hrithik!

Not only, the song, but the entire buzz for the Spy Universe, that was created with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has gone for a toss after Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, disappointed big time! Hopefully, War 2 picks up pace at the box office and changes the fate of Spy Universe at the box office, which is currently, blurred!

