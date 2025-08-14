Rajinikanth has finally arrived in the theaters with the much-awaited Coolie. The biggie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been roaring at the ticket window with advance bookings, and it has been translated into the theaters since I walked into a jam-packed audi for a morning show in Hindi in a tier 2 city—Prayagraj!

The theater is full of Rajinikanth fans, and as soon as the intro credits rolled, I witnessed it and can vouch for it – the hysteria for this film is real! The crowd went berserk, and as I watch the movie, I will share my quick thoughts about it!

I am almost halfway through the film, and here are three thoughts I have while I wait for the second half!

Rajinikanth – I Take A Bow!

The man has the power to make you smile and well up within 10 seconds!! At this moment, he is entertaining you with thumkas in a song full of swag that announces that the hero is here! The very next moment, you can empathize with him as he mourns the loss of a very close one.

The film has started on a very intriguing note with a storyline that is gripping enough to hold you till now. The action sequences are stylized to perfection, but the other genius here is Anirudh, whose music compels you to groove in your seats. I mean, you cannot help but groove even to the hook that keeps playing in the background every time Rajini Anna packs a punch!

Nagarjuna – You Beauty!!

Nagarjuna makes a very dapper entry into the film, and as he walks into the frame, I cannot help but admire his suave avatar! No idea, how are these 65 – 70 year old men ruling the screens and owning every frame like they are here only to rule!

Why Is This Called Coolie?

I am past one hour, but I have no idea why this film is called Coolie: The Powerhouse. While the storyline and the premise of the film are holding me well and the narrative is not running in circles until this point, I am still curious about the title of the film!!

BRB, Pooja Hegde is killing the screen with her Monica avatar and Rajinikanth is totally nailing the vibe as he matches her enthu and energy in the song. Yes, Anirudh, you are a charmer – I officially acknowledge it!

