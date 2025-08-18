Shah Rukh Khan will always remain one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. The star made his sensational comeback at the box office with the release of Pathaan and Jawan. Amid this, SRK made an interesting comment about his retirement, gaining the audience’s attention.

Shah Rukh made this statement while replying to an X user during his recent #AskSRK session on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s savage reply in response to the retirement comment

In the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan gives a response to the audience for the questions they ask. During the most recent Q&A session, a user took his X account and asked SRK to consider retirement due to his age. He wrote: “Bhai ab Umar hogyi retirement lelo dusre bache logo ko aage aane do…🤪

#AskSRK”

In English, it reads as “Brother, now you are old, take retirement, let other children come forward”. While replying to this tweet, SRK didn’t hold back his humour and asked the user instead to consider temporary retirement till the childish thing didn’t go away from his question. Also, the star advised him to ask better questions next time.

In English, the translation reads as: “Brother, when the childishness of your questions goes away… Then ask something good! Until then, please stay in temporary retirement”.

Bhai Tere sawaalon ka bachpana jab chala jaaye…Phir kuch acchha saa puchna! Tab tak temporary retirement mein reh please. https://t.co/56hKhyC6zo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan’s answer seems to affirm that he has no plans to retire from Indian cinema anytime soon.

What’s Shah Rukh Khan’s next project?

Shah Rukh Khan is working on the action-thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and marks Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut. Filming began in March 2025 but was temporarily paused after SRK suffered a shoulder injury.

Biggest Casting Of Bollywood Movie #King GLOBAL EMPEROR SRK REAL KING SHAH RUKH KHAN pic.twitter.com/sSXHxYCGnZ — 𓀠 (@Worship_SRK) August 10, 2025

