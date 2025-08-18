Despite the adverse reactions and reviews, War 2 performed great at the box office run. The film has already surpassed the mark of Rs. 150 crores, which is an excellent sign for a commercial film. The Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan pair didn’t receive the ovation the audience anticipated. The South star also faced much criticism for his jacked body structure shown in the movie.

Amid all this, Siddharth Anand’s Assistant Director, Rajvir Ashar, expressed his heartbroken reaction to War 2 and marked it as the weakest film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Rajvir Ashar marked War 2 as a ‘Colossal’ disappointment

Rajvir took his official Instagram account a few hours back and posted a digital image of War 2 featuring the film’s sign from the theater. He shared his film review and expressed how it’s been a heartbreaking experience.

He asserted that he was rooting for the film to the highest, but all this came to naught with having a mid-first half and an overlong post-interval. Further, he added that the War 2 release was the most anticipated day for him, but it had now turned into a colossal disappointment. As the latest Hrithik Roshan film was part of the YRY Spy Universe, he claimed that War 2 is the weakest of the entire Spy Universe Saga.

“This one was just a heartbreaking experience for me. I was rooting for this film, and all it did was upset me to no degree! A mid-first half is followed by a deplorable and overlong second. Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally! The most ‘anticipated’ day turned out to be a ‘colossal’ disappointment. Weakest film of the universe.” – He said

The audience agrees with the comments of Rajvir Ashar about War 2

For those who might not know, Siddharth Anand and Rajvir were part of War 1, but the sequel brought up with a changed director, as Ayan Mukerji directs it. War 1 was a significant hit at the box office and received a great response from the audience.

One of the fans also commented on Rajvir’s reaction to Ayan’s ineptness at filmmaking. Another user commented, ‘Director change nhi krna tha’, which in English means that they must not have changed the War 2 director.

Ayan Mukherjee is not great in making action films. He fails them as director. Be it Bhramastra or War2. The screenplay in both films disappoints. — Pankaj Sinha (@Pankajsinha2706) August 17, 2025

Director chamge ni krna tha — Saffron 2 (@Zafran210) August 18, 2025

Another X user said that everyone felt the same about War 2 and had a heartbroken reaction to it.

Sad, but we all felt the same — Kartik’s Cinema🎥 (@kartiksfanclub) August 17, 2025

