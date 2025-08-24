Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii has emerged as a massive success at the Indian box office. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it enjoyed an impressive run in theatres and comfortably crossed the 50 crore mark in net collection. Though its pace has slowed down, it has a chance of becoming the sixth highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 30!

The Kollywood romantic comedy film received favorable word-of-mouth from the ticket-buying audience, helping it stay in theatres for a long time. Due to the release of Coolie, it lost a significant number of screens in Tamil Nadu, but since Coolie is underperforming, this romantic comedy benefited a bit.

How much did Thalaiavn Thalaivii earn at the Indian box office in 30 days?

Thalaivan Thalaivii is in the final stage of its theatrical run and is making the most of its final days. It recently entered its fifth week and completed a month in theatres yesterday. On the fifth Friday, it earned 10 lakh, and yesterday, on day 30, it displayed a jump and earned 21 lakh.

Overall, Thalaivan Thalaivii has earned 58.51 crore net at the Indian box office in 30 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 69.04 crores.

To become Kollywood’s 6th highest-grosser of 2025?

With 58.51 crores in the kitty, the Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer has an outside chance of surpassing Suriya’s Retro, which earned 60.50 crores. It needs 2 crores more to surpass Retro, which looks very difficult, but it’s not impossible.

If Thalaivan Thalaivii manages to surpass Retro, it will become the sixth highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025. It will end its run out of the top five Kollywood grossers of 2025, as beating Tourist Family (61.59 crores) is out of reach.

Take a look at the top Kollywood grossers of 2025 at the Indian box office:

Coolie – 246 crores Good Bad Ugly – 153.75 crores Dragon – 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 81.58 crores Tourist Family – 61.59 crores Retro – 60.50 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii – 58.51 crores

