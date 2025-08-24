The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office

Despite talk that The Fantastic Four: First Steps hasn’t become the massive blockbuster many fans expected, it has still outperformed the MCU’s earlier 2025 releases — Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World. With a global haul of over $475 million, the film is now expected to cross the $500 million mark, its break-even point against a reported $200 million budget. It remains to be seen how much profit it can generate beyond that figure.

Recently, the Fantastic Four reboot has outgrossed several popular films, including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), It: Chapter Two (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), The Matrix (1999), Gladiator (2000), and Mission: Impossible (1996). Its latest milestone is surpassing the lifetime earnings of Tim Burton’s 83%-rated film starring Johnny Depp — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005). Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Box Office Comparison

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

North America: $252.9 million

International: $222.2 million

Worldwide: $475.1 million

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Box Office Summary

North America: $206.4 million

International: $268.5 million

Worldwide: $474.9 million

With a worldwide tally of $475.1 million, First Steps has just inched past Johnny Depp’s fantasy film and is now setting its sights on other global earners, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($476.1 million), Venom: The Last Dance ($479 million), Rise of the Planet of the Apes ($481.8 million), and Saving Private Ryan ($482.4 million).

How Far First Steps Is to Its Next 2025 Box Office Challenge

The Fantastic Four reboot currently ranks as the ninth highest-grossing film of 2025. But how far is it to this year’s No. 8 spot — Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning? The Tom Cruise–led spy actioner has earned around $597.6 million worldwide. That puts the Pedro Pascal–starrer superhero film about $122 million behind Mission: Impossible 8, a virtually impossible milestone given its current momentum.

More About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Official Trailer

