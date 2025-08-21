Following its theatrical release last month, the latest Marvel reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, earned glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, boasting an 86% critics’ score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the superhero movie didn’t become the blockbuster fans had hoped for, it currently ranks among the top ten highest-grossing films of 2025.

With a worldwide tally of over $471 million, First Steps is on track to hit the $500 million milestone. After outgrossing several 2025 releases like Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners, the reboot is closing in on the lifetime earnings of an iconic Steven Spielberg action-adventure. That film is none other than Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), the third installment in the Indiana Jones film series. Read on to see how the two films compare at the box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $249.5 million

International: $222.2 million

Worldwide: $471.8 million (as of today)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $197.2 million

International: $277 million

Worldwide: $474.2 million

As the figures show, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently trailing the Indiana Jones classic by roughly $2.4 million and is expected to surpass it soon.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. Other Indiana Jones Films – Box Office Comparison

Here are the global box office figures for the other four films in the Indiana Jones franchise, according to Box Office Mojo:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – $390 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) – $333.1 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) – $786.6 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) – $384 million (Box Office Mojo)

As the numbers show, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is trailing Kingdom of the Crystal Skull but has surpassed Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, and Dial of Destiny. Once its theatrical run concludes, First Steps will rank just behind one Indiana Jones entry.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Plot & Cast

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

