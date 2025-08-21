It is unfortunate to see the poor fate of War 2 at the worldwide box office. Made on a budget of 325 crores, it was expected to easily become a 500 crore grosser. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has somehow entered the 300 crore club in its first week. There’s a small piece of good news as it has emerged as the 3rd highest Bollywood grosser of 2025. Scroll below for the day 7 report!

War 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will enjoy a 8-day long extended opening week. Despite that, it will fail to beat Chhaava, which earned 225.28 in its debut week. In 7 days, War 2 has accumulated 204.59 crores at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 241.41 crores.

War 2 Overseas Run

The pace is slow but the hopefully, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer will break some records before it wraps up its international run. War 2 has amassed 68 crore gross in 7 days of its overseas run. It will hopefully beat Sitaare Zameen Par (69.50 crores) and Housefull 5 (70 crores) today.

Worldwide Earnings

At the worldwide box office, War 2 has minted 309.41 crore gross. It is now the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 globally. The YRF spy thriller has surpassed Housefull 5 (304.12 crores) and is now only behind Saiyaara (553.76 crores) and Chhaava (827.06 crores), both of which are now out of league.

Among the top worldwide grossers of all time in Bollywood, the War sequel has also surpassed Hindi Medium (304.57 crores), Thugs Of Hindostan (304.95 crores) and Golmaal Again (310.67 crores). Today it will beat Good Newwz (311.27 crores) and officially enter the top 50 grossers.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary (7 days)

India net: 204.59 crores

India gross: 241.41 crores

Overseas gross: 68 crores

Worldwide gross: 309.41 crores

