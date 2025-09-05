Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, and Vidyut Jammwal in key roles, has finally arrived in theatres. When it was announced, expectations were really high for the film, and there was a genuine interest among cinephiles. However, the buzz didn’t stay intact due to the average to below-average promotional material, and the film lost its ground significantly. The loss of interest was also seen in the advance booking stage at the box office. Let’s find out how it fared in day 1 pre-sales in Tamil Nadu!

A couple of hit songs and a solid trailer could have made a big difference, but in the absence of such assets, the action thriller is totally dependent on the credentials involved. Since Siva is coming fresh from the blockbuster success of Amaran, there’s some halo effect coming into play. Also, the collaboration between the actor and AR Murugadoss has attracted some footfall.

Underwhelming advance booking for Madharaasi in Tamil Nadu

As per Cinetrak, Madharaasi closed its day 1 advance booking in Tamil Nadu by selling tickets worth 5.35 crore gross at the box office. It comprises a sale of 3.07 lakh tickets (likely to include blocked seats). Considering the holiday of Eid-e-Milad, this number doesn’t look good, and much higher pre-sales were expected.

For those who aren’t aware, Sivakarthikeyan’s last release, Amaran, sold tickets worth 9.86 crore gross for day 1. If a comparison is made, Madharaasi grossed 45.74%, or 46% less collection than Amaran. Such a huge difference clearly indicates an underwhelming buzz of Siva’s latest biggie.

If the initial word-of-mouth turns out to be positive, the film might see good growth during evening and night shows due to the holiday factor.

Madharaasi needs to perform really well at the Indian box office

The latest Kollywood action thriller is reportedly Sivakarthikeyan’s most expensive film, with a budget of 200 crores. Against such a cost, it needs to score really big at the Indian box office. It will benefit from Coolie‘s failure, but things won’t be that easy, as it must earn at least 200 crore net in India to enter the safe zone.

