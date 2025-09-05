Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi is all set for a low opening day at the box office after a lukewarm response at the ticket window with its advance ticket sales on BookMyShow. The film managed to register a ticket pre-sales of only 231.04K on the ticket booking app.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Last Film Roared On BMS!

Sivakarthikeyan’s last theatrical release Amaran roared on BMS with a ticket pre-sale of 628K. In fact, it is the 8th best ticket pre-sale for a Kollywood film on BMS in tha last 2 years. But his new release has not performed that well on BMS.

Madharaasi Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

Madharaasi with its ticket sales of 231K managed to register only 36% of the total ticket sales of Amaran in advance on BMS. Now the opening for the film depends entirely on the word-of-mouth for the film. Hopefully, the opening day ticket sales bring a relief for the actor!

Sivakarthikeyan Fails To Enter Top 5

Sivakarthikeyan‘s film has failed to enter the top 5 ticket pre-sales of 2025 on BMS for a Kollywood film. It settled below Thug Life in the list. Kamal Haasan’s film registered a ticket pre-sale of 360K on BMS, which is the fifth best for a Kollywood film in 2025.

Check out the top 5 ticket pre-sales of Kollywood films of 2025 on BMS.

Coolie: 2.52 Million VidaaMuyarchi: 689K Good Bad Ugly: 643K Retro: 378K Thug Life: 360K

Madharaasi Ticket Pre-Sales Summary

Check out the day-wise ticket sales breakdown of Sivakarthikeyan’s film on BMS.

September 1: 16.97K

September 2: 29.9K

September 3: 71.64K

September 4: 112.53K

Total Pre-Sales: 231.04K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

