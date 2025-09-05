Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 has opened to a very good response at the ticket window ever since the action biggie commenced its advance booking. Now the film has managed to bring its first record with its ticket pre-sales itself, finishing the journey with 150K sold tickets in advance on BookMyShow.

Tiger Shroff Beats Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn!

The pre-sales for Tiger Shroff‘s action film commenced on September 2, and it registered a ticket sale of 39.9K on day 1 of the advance booking itself. Before the film opens at the box office, it has registered a total ticket pre-sales of 150K, surpassing Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Nails Its First Record!

Baaghi 4 has managed to nail its first record even before the opening day, with its ticket pre-sales finishing as the 6th best on BMS for a Bollywood film in 2025. Tiger Shroff pushed Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf out of the top 10 ticket pre-sales of 2025 on BMS.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on BMS.

War 2: 807K Chhaava: 777K Saiyaara: 395K Sikandar: 281K Housefull 5: 185K Baaghi 4: 150K Sky Force: 148K Raid 2: 134K Sitaare Zameen Par: 92K Badass Ravikumar: 67K

Baaghi 4 VS Tiger Shroff’s Last Release!

Tiger Shroff’s last theatrical release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, registered a ticket pre-sale of only 65K on BMS, and Baaghi 4 has sold 130% more tickets than his last theatrical release at the box office. The actor is all set for a roaring opening day on September 5 in theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

