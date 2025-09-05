Param Sundari had the biggest opportunity to strike gold at the Indian box office. There was hardly any competition in the first week since War 2 emerged as a box office dud. Despite that, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor stayed far, far away from the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed day 7 report!

How much did Param Sundari earn in week 1?

Things don’t look very well for Tushar Jalota’s directorial, which is constantly declining at the box office. According to the official figures, Param Sundari earned 2.69 crores on day 7. Despite the BOGO offer, it suffered another 6% drop compared to 2.87 crores garnered on the previous day.

The overall earnings of Param Sundari conclude at 41.67 crore net at the Indian box office. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy is made on a reported budget of 60 crores. In 7 days, it has recovered 69.45% of the estimated cost. The journey will get further challenging with strong competition from Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files and The Conjuring: Last Rites, starting today. The success verdict looks tough now!

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 7.37 crores

Day 2 – 10.07 crores

Day 3 – 11.04 crores

Day 4 – 3.32 crores

Day 5 – 4.31 crores

Day 6 – 2.87 crores

Day 7 – 2.69 crores

Total: 41.67 crores

Fails to enter the top 10 opening weeks of 2025 in Bollywood

The first weekend remained promising, giving us hope that Param Sundari would add success to the careers of Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. Unfortunately, the graph constantly declined thereafter. The romantic comedy failed to beat the debut week earnings of Mahavatar Narsimha (45.12 crores), Bhool Chuk Maaf (45.41 crores), and Kesari Chapter (46.54 crores).

In fact, Param Sundari brutally failed to enter the top 10 opening weeks of 2025 in Bollywood. It needed a minimum of 62.24 crores to beat Jaat.

Check out the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chaava: 225.28 crores War 2: 209.1 crores (8 days) Saiyaara: 175.25 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores Sikandar: 115 crores Sky Force: 99.70 crores Raid 2: 98.89 (8 days) Sitaare Zameen Par: 88.46 crores Jaat: 62.24 crores (8 days)

Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 41.67 crores

Budget recovery: 69.45%

India gross: 49.17 crores

