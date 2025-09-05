Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer Baaghi 4 has raised our hopes with its excellent advance bookings for the opening day. The action thriller is enjoying good hype and may soon become the #1 audience choice, leaving Param Sundari, The Bengal Files, and others behind. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 1 morning occupancy.

Baaghi 4 Morning Occupancy Day 1

There’s a huge opportunity for A Harsha’s directorial at the ticket windows. Param Sundari is currently dwindling, and it’s almost game over for War 2. As per Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has registered a morning occupancy of 22.16% on day 1 at the Indian box office.

Tiger Shroff starrer has arrived in a direct box office clash with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files. The action thriller has left behind Mithun Chakraborty & Pallavi Joshi’s political drama, which registered admissions of 15.08%.

Baaghi 4 vs top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 in Bollywood

Interestingly, Baaghi 4 has also surpassed contenders like Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. It has recorded the third-best footfalls for a Bollywood movie in 2025 during the morning shows on day 1. Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa co-starrer remains only behind Saiyaara and Chhaava, which is impressive.

Take a look at the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Bollywood films on day 1:

Saiyaara: 35.51% Chhaava: 30.5% Baaghi 4: 22.16% Raid 2: 21.23% Sitaare Zameen Par: 16.74% War 2: 16% The Bengal Files: 15.08% Dhadak 2: 15.02% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76%

Housefull 5 (13.62%) is now out of the top 10.

More about Baaghi 4

It is the fourth installment of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi franchise. Directed by A Harsha, the action thriller is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The ensemble cast also features Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Pawan Shankar, among others.

Baaghi 4 was released in theatres worldwide on September 5, 2025.

