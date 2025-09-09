After Su From So, Indian cinema is welcoming another big surprise! The small-budgeted Telugu romantic comedy Little Hearts is winning hearts at the ticket windows. Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagaram starrer has emerged as a box office hit, surpassing the opening day collection by a huge margin on its first Monday. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Little Hearts Box Office Collection Day 4

As they say, content is king in today’s world. Sai Marthand is shining bright in his directorial debut. As per Sacnilk, Little Hearts earned 2.15 crore on its day 4. The word-of-mouth has been spectacular, leading to a 59% jump in box office collection compared to 1.35 crore garnered on the opening day.

The overall earnings of Little Hearts stand at 9.50 crore net in India, which is approximately 11.21 crores in gross total!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 1.35 crore

Day 2: 2.40 crores

Day 3: 3.65 crores

Day 4: 2.15 crores

Total: 9.50 crores

Budget vs Profits!

As per multiple online reports, Little Hearts is mounted on a budget of only 2 crore. The Telugu rom-com recovered its budget within 48 hours of its theatrical release. It is now a profitable affair for producer Aditya Haasan.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagaram led the Telugu rom-com has raked in profits of a whopping 375%. It is now a hit at the Indian box office!

More about Little Hearts

The ensemble cast features Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Jai Krishna, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary, Sathya Krishnan, and others. The music has been composed by Sinjith Yerramilli.

