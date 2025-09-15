Dashavatar, starring Dilip Prabhawalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Kenkre, and others, has minted superb numbers during the 3-day opening weekend. It started its box office run on a decent note but picked up brilliantly over the weekend, witnessing several houseful shows in Maharashtra’s big centres like Mumbai and Pune. Due to this, the film also registered the biggest opening weekend of 2025 for a Marathi film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Dashavatar earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The latest Marathi suspense thriller generated decent buzz due to an interesting trailer cut, which led to the biggest opening day for a Marathi film in 2025. With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, it saw an upward trend. On day 1, it earned 58 lakh. On day 2, it saw impressive growth and earned 1.39 crores. On day 3, it jumped further and earned 2.72 crores.

Overall, Dashavatar has earned an estimated 4.69 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 5.53 crores. It’s an impressive score, and during the first week itself, it will go past the 10 crore net mark.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 58 lakh

Day 2 – 1.39 crores

Day 3 – 2.72 crores

Total – 4.69 crores

Registers the biggest opening weekend of 2025 for a Marathi film!

With 4.69 crore net coming in the first three days, Dashavatar pulled off the biggest opening weekend among Marathi films of 2025. It left behind Gulkand (1.79 crores) by a huge margin. Considering positive audience feedback, it is expected to mint strong numbers even on weekdays and has the potential become the first Marathi blockbuster of the year.

More about the film

The Marathi suspense thriller is written and directed by Subodh Khanolkar. It was produced by Ocean Film Company and Ocean Art House. It also features Abhinay Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Siddharth Menon, Sunil Tawde, and others. It released on September 12.

