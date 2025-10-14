Tron: Ares kicked off its journey with an underwhelming performance in its opening weekend. However, this Jared Leto starrer has achieved an interesting feat in its opening weekend. The film is already the second-highest-grossing film in the trilogy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tron is a sci-fi franchise created by Steven Lisberger and Bonnie MacBird. The series is set in the Grid, a digital world where sentient programs, often modeled after their human creators (Users), face deadly competitions. The title refers to Tron, a security program tasked with protecting the Grid. Jeff Bridges appears in all three movies.

Tron: Ares’s box office collection worldwide

Tron: Ares’s box office opening collection is depressing, as it is even less than Morbius’ $39 million opening weekend. The Jared Leto-led sci-fi film collected $33.2 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. The film was initially projected to collect between $80 million and $90 million on its global opening weekend. However, it also underperformed at the global box office.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Tron: Ares collected $26.7 million on its opening weekend at the overseas box office. Therefore, the movie’s global opening is $59.96 million, much less than the projected range. It debuted at the top spot in the domestic rankings.

Worldwide collection update

North America – $33.2 million

International – $26.7 million

Worldwide – $59.9 million

Surpasses Tron, becoming the second-highest-grossing film in the trilogy

In 1982, Steven Lisberger and Bonnie MacBird’s Tron kicked-start the sci-fi franchise. It features Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn. The film received mixed reviews and was a moderate commercial success. The 1982 movie collected $4.7 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office and $33.00 million in its worldwide run. Tron: Ares surpassed the worldwide collection of Tron as the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

1. Tron: Legacy – $400.07 million

2. Tron: Ares – $59.9 million

3. Tron – $33.00 million

Directed by Joachin Ronning, Tron: Ares starred Jeff Bridges, Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson and was released on October 10.

