The WWII drama, Pressure, starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser in the lead roles, is now playing in U.S. theaters. The film has received positive reviews and currently holds an 88% critics’ score and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It has been directed by Anthony Marras, who helmed the critically acclaimed 2018 action-thriller Hotel Mumbai.

After opening to $5.8 million in its opening weekend (May 29-31) across 1,829 North American locations, Pressure has found a place among the top ten titles on the domestic box office chart. In comparison, the 2025 WWII film, Nuremberg, starring Russell Crowe, opened to $3.9 million in its opening weekend in North America and went on to gross $14.5 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

As the film continues its ongoing theatrical run, let’s take a look at how much more Pressure needs to earn in North America to surpass the domestic earnings of another WWII-set film – the criminally underrated Robert Zemeckis-directed romantic war drama, Allied, which featured Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard in the lead roles.

Pressure vs. Allied – Box Office Comparison (North America)

Here’s how the two WWII-set films compare at the domestic box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Pressure: $5.8 million Allied: $40.1 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, it can be observed that Pressure needs to earn around $34.3 million more to surpass the domestic earnings of Allied. To achieve that target, the Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser’s starrer needs to demonstrate strong holds on weekdays and weekends at least for the next 3-4 weeks.

For context, Allied earned $12.7 million in its opening weekend in North America. With competition from other releases like Obsession, Backrooms, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, it remains uncertain if the 2026 film can achieve that target during its ongoing run. Having said that, the film’s long-term box office performance should be clear in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot Of Pressure?

Based on a book by David Haig, the war drama focuses on how Captain James Stagg (Andrew Scott) and General Dwight D. Eisenhower (Brendan Fraser) prepare to launch the biggest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history, and how they deal with the tense 72 hours before D-Day during World War II. It also features Kerry Condon, Chris Messina, and Damian Lewis.

Pressure Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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