Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu are heading towards an unwanted record for the Star Wars franchise. It will be the first film to achieve this unwanted feat at the North American box office. The weekend actuals came in lower than reported, and with that, its fate has been sealed. It will continue its downward trend, with steep declines, and there is no scope for recovery. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jon Favreau has given some of the biggest hits, including MCU’s very first movie, Iron Man, and then The Lion King. Although people are appreciating the actors’ performances and fawning over Grogu’s cuteness, they are not very fond of the plot. The mixed reception and the weak word of mouth are also not helping in any way. It recorded the lowest Disney era opening for a Star Wars movie.

How much has the film collected at the North American box office so far?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collected $24.4 million on its second three-day weekend, with a 70% decline from its opening weekend. It fell below Obsession and Backrooms to #3 in the domestic box office rankings. After its second weekend, the Jon Favreau-helmed movie reached the $136.8 million cume at the North American box office.

Three-day 2nd weekend breakdown of The Mandalorian and Grogu

Friday – $6.5 million

Saturday – $10.3 million

Sunday – $7.6 million

Total – $24.4 million

Set to become the first live-action Star Wars movie to end its domestic run below the $200 million mark

According to industry experts, The Mandalorian and Grogu is tracking to earn between $185 million and $195 million in its domestic run at the North American box office. Therefore, it is going to become the first Star Wars live-action in history to not cross the $200 million mark at the North American box office. The lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie is Solo: A Star Wars Story, but it still crossed the $200 million mark, and its domestic total is $213.7 million. Jon Favreau‘s film will be even lower than that.

More about the film

Globally, it will not even cross the $500 million milestone, according to industry experts. The Star Wars movie has collected $246.02 million at the worldwide box office by the second weekend. It is tracking to end its global run below the $400 million mark. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released on May 22.

Box office summary

Domestic – $136.8 million

International – $109.2 million

Worldwide – $246.0 million

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