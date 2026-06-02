Backrooms has left everyone stunned with its impressive opening weekend at the North American box office. The film has already beaten Everything Everywhere All at Once as A24’s second-highest-grossing film ever domestically. The R-rated horror movie is now edging closer to beating Marty supreme as the studio’s all-time top-grossing movie at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Backrooms’ collection in North America in its debut weekend

The weekend actuals came in slightly lower than previously reported, but are still historic at the box office. Kane Parsons horror movie collected a massive $81.4 million at the North American box office in its three-day opening weekend. It is the biggest opening in A24’s history and the 5th-largest three-day debut of all time for horror movies.

3-day opening weekend breakdown of Backrooms as per Box Office Mojo

Friday, day 1 – $38.4 million

Saturday, day 2 – $24.7 million

Sunday, day 3 – $18.3 million

Total – $81.4 million

Set to surpass Marty Supreme as A24’s biggest domestic hit ever.

The Kane Parsons-helmed Backrooms surpassed the entire North American box office total of Everything Everywhere All at Once in its three-day opening weekend. For the record, the Academy Award-winning movie collected $77.2 million in its domestic run. Meanwhile, Marty Supreme, released in 2025 and starring Timothee Chalamet, became A24’s top-grossing film ever in North America.

Backrooms is less than $15 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Marty Supreme as the all-time highest-grossing film released by A24. The R-rated horror movie is expected to achieve this feat in its first week if things go well or on its second Friday. The film will cross the $100 million milestone at the North American box office.

More about the film

According to the numbers, the movie has collected $36.5 million on its opening weekend at the overseas box office. In addition to the domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection has crossed $117.9 million in its opening weekend. The Kane Parsons movie is expected to cross $200 million worldwide soon. Backrooms was released in the theaters on May 29.

Box office summary

Domestic – $81.4 million

International – $36.5 million

Worldwide – $117.9 million

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