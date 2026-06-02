The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is still doing well at the box office, but the pressure is finally getting to it. It has reached the last leg of its theatrical release. The Nintendo sequel has entered the all-time top-grossing animated films at the North American box office. It is inches away from beating Zootopia 2’s domestic haul. It is also closer to the domestic haul of Steven Spielberg’s ET the Extra-Terrestrial, but can it beat this classic blockbuster domestically? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is still the highest-grossing release of the year, and no film is getting close to its box-office total. It has been performing weaker at the box office than its predecessor, and it recently beat the domestic haul of A Minecraft Movie to become the all-time second-highest-grossing video game adaptation.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected $1.39 million on its 9th weekend at the North American box office. It dropped by almost 57% from last weekend at the domestic box office despite losing 672 theaters this past week. After 61 days, the North American box office total for the video game adaptation has reached $427.1 million. It is not crossing any major milestone at the domestic box office.

Can it surpass ET the Extra-Terrestrial at the North American box office?

ET the Extra-Terrestrial, directed by Steven Spielberg, was a smashing hit at the time. It remained the highest-grossing film of all time, a record it held for 11 years, until Spielberg’s own Jurassic Park surpassed it in 1993. The Alien movie grossed $439.4 million at the box office in North America, but can The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpass that total?

According to reports, the Nintendo sequel is tracking to gross around $430 million domestically. Therefore, it will not be able to beat the domestic haul of Steven Spielberg‘s ET the Extra-Terrestrial. The sci-fi movie is a Hollywood classic, and surpassing its collection is unlikely. The movie will not cross the $450 million mark at the North American box office.

More about the movie

The Super Mario movie has reached the $565.35 million at the international box office. The video game adaptation has hit $992.5 million cume at the worldwide box office. It will cross $1 billion next week. It is the biggest movie of the year. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $427.1 million

International – $565.4 million

Worldwide – $992.5 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Disclosure Day Budget & Break-Even: What Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Film Must Earn To Become Profitable At The Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News