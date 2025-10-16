Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, is all set for its anticipated release tomorrow, on October 16. The film is carrying good hype on the ground level and is expected to dominate over other Kollywood releases ahead of Diwali. It is expected to become Pradeep’s biggest opener ever comfortably, and going by day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office, it seems to be on the right track. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Advertisement

The trailer of the upcoming Kollywood rom-com action entertainer was unveiled recently, and the response has been favorable so far. Also, the film is enjoying the momentum due to the success of Pradeep’s last release, Dragon. Speaking about pre-sales, it is witnessing a good response, and as expected, with more shows opening up, the film has picked up the pace.

Day 1 advance booking update of Dude

As of now, around 2,300 shows are open for day 1 advance booking, and as of 2 pm IST, Dude has sold over 95,000 tickets. This equals a gross collection of 1.58 crores (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. Very soon, it’ll cross 1 lakh tickets, and before concluding opening day bookings, it is expected to comfortably touch the 1.5 lakh mark.

As expected, the original Tamil version is leading pre-sales, selling over 87,000 tickets so far and grossing 1.41 crores. The Telugu version has sold slightly over 9,000 tickets, grossing 17 lakh.

Displays a jump of 731% at the Indian box office in 20 hours!

In yesterday’s update, we reported that Dude grossed 19 lakh by selling 12,100 tickets till 6 pm IST. So, if we calculate, the film has witnessed a massive jump of 731.57% in pre-sales in just 20 hours. As mentioned above, its current gross collection stands at 1.58 crores.

With the film arriving in theatres tomorrow, it is expected to pick up more in the upcoming hours, setting the stage for a solid start at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baahubali: The Epic USA Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales: Becomes 2nd Biggest Opener Among Tollywood Re-Releases Within A Few Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News