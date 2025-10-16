Baahubali is an evergreen and landmark franchise in the history of Indian cinema. Both installments emerged as massive successes globally, but the success wasn’t just restricted to money, as the franchise received global appreciation and took Indian cinema to new heights. It also opened the floodgates for the pan-India cinema. Now, years later, it continues to create ripples due to the highly anticipated release of Baahubali: The Epic. It’s already enjoying a bumper response in pre-sales at the USA box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Advertisement

The upcoming film is a kind of re-release, as both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have been re-edited and remastered in a single film. Some technical enhancements have been made, along with the addition of some unseen footage. Considering such a unique attempt, there’s excitement among movie buffs. Expectedly, it is doing wonders in the USA.

Baahubali: The Epic sets the USA box office on fire with pre-sales!

Prabhas is one of the biggest crowd pullers in the USA, and even SS Rajamouli enjoys a massive fan base. Additionally, the Baahubali franchise has its own dedicated fan base. This has resulted in a superb response in pre-sales. According to Venky Box Office, Baahubali: The Epic sold 3,001 tickets (as of 8:15 a.m. IST) for premieres, within a few hours of bookings going live.

As of now, bookings are open at 107 locations and 107 shows. The gross collection of sales equals an impressive $60,603 at the USA box office. It equals 53.24 lakh, as per the current currency rate. It’s truly sensational, considering the premieres are scheduled for October 30.

All set for a historic start among Tollywood re-releases

Although it’s not a regular reissue, when compared with other Tollywood re-releases, Baahubali: The Epic has already registered the second-biggest opening, overtaking Pawan Kalyan‘s Gabbar Singh. Gabbar Singh earned $59,673 on day 1 at the USA box office. It is standing just below Chiranjeevi’s Indra ($65,375), which will be surpassed soon.

So, the Prabhas starrer is all set to be the biggest opener among Tollywood re-releases through pre-sales of premiere shows. This is historic!

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 14: Needs 66.78 Crores More To Defeat Pathaan & Enter Top 10 Indian Grossers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News