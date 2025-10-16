Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office. On the second Wednesday, day 14, it witnessed a significant drop, but somehow, it managed to stay above the 10 crore mark. In the meantime, it has crossed the 475 crore mark in net collection, and during the third weekend, it’ll enter the 500 crore club. After entering the 500 crore club, it is likely to chase down Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

On the second Monday, day 12, the Kannada magnum opus displayed a good hold and earned 13.35 crores, followed by a jump on the second Tuesday, day 13, earning 14.15 crores. However, on Wednesday, the film dropped by 25.44% and earned an estimated 10.55 crores. Such a drop won’t make a huge difference, as it is moving ahead on the right path.

Overall, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned an estimated 476.45 crore net (all languages), as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 562.21 crores. With this, it has become the second Kannada film to cross 475 crore net after KGF Chapter 2.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 337.4 crores

Day 9 – 22.25 crores

Day 10 – 39 crores

Day 11 – 39.75 crores

Day 12 – 13.35 crores

Day 13 – 14.15 crores

Day 14 – 10.55

Total – 476.45 crores

Likely to join the top 10 Indian grossers of all time

With 476.45 crores in the kitty already, Kantara: Chapter 1 is on the right track to enter the list of top 10 Indian grossers of all time at the Indian box office. To join the list, it must surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which is the 10th-highest-grossing film. For those who don’t know, Pathaan earned 543.22 crore net. To overtake Pathaan, Rishab Shetty’s film needs 66.78 crores more, which appears easily achievable over the next few days.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers at the Indian box office (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores RRR – 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava – 615.39 crores Animal – 554 crores Pathaan – 543.22 crores

