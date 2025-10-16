Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has little to no competition at the Hindi box office. It is making the most of the situation with a strong hold at the ticket windows. The Kannada epic period mythological action film is inches away from beating the lifetime earnings of Sitaare Zameen Par. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 14

The official figures are out, and Hombale Films‘ production has earned 4 crores on day 14. A dip was expected after the discounted Tuesday, but Rishab Shetty’s directional held itself well with only a 10% drop compared to 4.45 crore earned on Monday.

The net box office collection of Kantara Chapter 1 reaches 161.17 crore net after 14 days. It was made on a budget of 60 crores and has already yielded results of 168%. Jayaram and Rukmini Vasanth co-starrer is a super-hit and will continue to mint massive moolah in Hindi until the arrival of Thamma on Diwali 2025.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 110.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 7.10 crores

Day 10: 14.37 crores

Day 11: 14.65 crores

Day 12: 4.45 crores

Day 13: 6.50 crores

Day 14: 4 crores

Total: 161.17 crores

Set to surpass Sitaare Zameen Par

Kantara Chapter 1 is currently the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. It is now chasing the lifetime of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which earned 166.58 crores. The Kannada epic period mythological action film only needs 5.41 crores in its kitty to steal the #7 spot. The milestone will be comfortably unlocked in the next two days.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 161.17 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Summary

Budget: 60 crores

Net collection: 161.17 crores

ROI: 168%

Hindi gross: 190.18 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

