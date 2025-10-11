Mollywood legend Mohanlal continues to display his crazy stardom, with his 24-year-old movie drawing impressive footfalls on its opening day. After delivering money spinners like L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam, Laletan is still pulling off impressive numbers at the Indian box office in 2025. Yes, we’re talking about the re-release of Ravanaprabhu, which clocked a solid collection on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Malayalam action thriller was originally released in 2001. Back in the day, it received mostly positive reviews from critics and was well-received by the audience as well. At the box office, it was declared a success and was also the highest-grossing film of the year. Now, 24 years later, it has been re-released in theatres, and the response is really impressive.

Ravanaprabhu scores Mollywood’s 2nd biggest opening among re-releases

The 4K Dolby Atmos version of Ravanaprabhu was re-released in theaters on October 10, surprising everyone by selling out almost all shows in the evening and night across major centers in Kerala. This clearly indicates the unparalleled stardom of Mohanlal in his home state. Apart from strong pre-sales, the film also scored well through over-the-counter ticket sales.

Backed by strong occupancy, Ravanaprabhu re-release earned an estimated 70 lakh gross at the Kerala box office on day 1. With this, it has registered the 2nd biggest opening among Malayalam re-releases. Interestingly, even the top spot has been held by Mohanlal, with his Spadikam re-release earning a solid 88 lakh gross on the opening day.

Heading towards a big weekend

After a big start, the latest Mollywood re-release is aiming for a solid opening weekend in Kerala. The pre-sales for days 2 and 3 are huge, and the film is likely to comfortably cross the 2 crore mark during the first three days.

More about the film

Ravanaprabhu was directed by Ranjith and produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas. It also featured Vasundhara Das, Siddique, Napoleon, Vijayaraghavan, and others. It was distributed by Swargachithra.

