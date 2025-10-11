Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is aiming for the title of highest-grossing international movie ever in North America. It will be achieved during this weekend only, but the Japanese movie will also surpass one of the most popular Alien franchise movies directed by Ridley Scott at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The latest Japanese anime movie, Infinity Castle, has been climbing the charts at the box office since it was permitted to be released in China. It could create a whole new history for anime movies. As per the last update, Infinity Castle collected more than $643.3 million at the worldwide box office.

How much has the anime movie earned so far at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Akaza Returns collected $368K on its day 28 in North America. The film has an excellent hold at the North American box office. Infinity Castle declined by 41.6% from last Thursday and is currently running in 2,547 screens. Therefore, the total domestic collection of the movie is $126.38 million in 28 days. It is the first time any anime movie has earned this much in North America, showcasing the growing popularity of Japanese anime in Western countries.

On track to beat Ridley Scott’s Prometheus’ domestic haul

Ridley Scott is a legendary filmmaker known for his visually stunning and genre-defining films in science fiction, historical epics, and thrillers. He directed the original Alien movie in 1979, which became a sensation and cult classic today, giving rise to an iconic franchise.

Scott returned with Prometheus, which was released in 2012 and is the highest-grossing Alien franchise film worldwide. However, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is on track to beat Prometheus’s domestic haul. For the record, Prometheus collected $126.47 million in its domestic run. Infinity Castle is less than $1 million away from surpassing Prometheus in North America.

What does it mean for Infinity Castle?

Surpassing a popular franchise film like Prometheus by a celebrated filmmaker like Ridley Scott means the anime film performs exceptionally well for a foreign-language title, especially in a market traditionally dominated by Hollywood releases. This achievement highlights the film’s strong staying power and crossover appeal and reflects a shifting landscape where anime titles compete directly with Hollywood blockbusters.

It also proves that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s emotional storytelling and stunning visuals resonate deeply with audiences far beyond Japan. During this weekend, it will also become the highest-grossing international feature ever in North America.

