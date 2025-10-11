Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another continues to hold the top spot in the US daily box office charts for more than two weeks, even though it is shaping up to be Warner Bros’ first major miss after a streak of hits this year. The political thriller, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, marked the first big-screen collaboration between the filmmaker and DiCaprio, generating initial buzz and curiosity among fans. However, despite the early hype, theater attendance has been lower than expected since the release.

One Battle After Another Worldwide Box Office Performance

The movie’s current total sits just above $118 million, with North America contributing only $47.8 million. The domestic daily earnings fell below $1 million for the first time on Thursday since its release, bringing in around $990K, a decline of almost 42% from the previous Thursday, per Box Office Mojo. The number of theatres showing the film has remained steady, yet the drop in daily earnings underscores the movie’s lukewarm reception in its home market.

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

North America – $47.8m

International – $70.4m

Worldwide – $118.2m

One Battle After Another Beats A Complete Unknown In International Markets

While North American numbers underwhelm, the international market has given the movie a somewhat steadier showing. The global total has allowed it to surpass Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar-nominated biopic A Complete Unknown about Bob Dylan, which earned around $140.5 million worldwide, including $65.5 million from international markets. Chalamet’s film, produced on a $50–70 million budget, strengthened his reputation as a versatile and artistic performer.

A Complete Unknown Box Office Summary

North America – $75m

International – $65.5m

Worldwide- $140.5m

One Battle After Another still trails behind A Complete Unknown in domestic earnings, but projections suggest it could reach $190–200 million globally, potentially overtaking Chalamet’s biopic both domestically and worldwide.

One Battle After Another Outperforms One Of DiCaprio’s Past Films

Looking at Leonardo DiCaprio’s past releases, One Battle After Another has already outgrossed his 2008 thriller Body of Lies ($115.9m), co-starring Russell Crowe, on the international stage. It has also become the highest-grossing movie in Paul Thomas Anderson’s career, though the numbers reflect a mixed outcome. It is because the earnings fall short of what would classify the movie as a commercial hit, leaving the director with recognition yet again, but not the financial success that usually accompanies a film of this scale.

Now, the coming weeks will likely determine whether the movie can climb closer to projected totals or remain a cautionary tale in an otherwise strong year for Warner Bros.

One Battle After Another Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

