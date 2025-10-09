One Battle After Another is steadily climbing the global box office charts and has already grossed $110.8 million in worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo). A few days ago, it also became acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson’s highest-grossing film. However, with an estimated production budget of $140 million (per The Numbers), the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer is yet to cross its break-even point of around $350 million, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule.

After outgrossing several 2025 titles, including The Naked Gun, The Accountant 2, and Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback, One Battle After Another now ranks among the top 30 highest-grossing titles of the year.

And now, the critically acclaimed film is inching closer to outperforming the 2023 Tom Hanks comedy-drama, A Man Called Otto, at the global box office. Read on to find out how much more the action-thriller needs to earn globally to outgross it.

One Battle After Another vs. A Man Called Otto– Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $45.5 million

International: $65.2 million

Worldwide: $110.7 million

A Man Called Otto – Box Office Summary

North America: $64.2 million

International: $49.1 million

Worldwide: $113.3 million

The above figures show that One Battle After Another currently trails A Man Called Otto by around $2.6 million in worldwide earnings. However, at its current pace, the Paul Thomas Anderson film is expected to surpass the Tom Hanks-led comedy-drama within the next few days.

How One Battle After Another Compares With Killers Of The Flower Moon

With a current global haul of $110.8 million, Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release is yet to surpass the worldwide earnings of his previous film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which earned $158.8 million at the box office. However, given its steady momentum, One Battle After Another is expected to close the $40 million gap and potentially surpass that figure in the coming days.

More About One Battle After Another

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Him Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $3M Away From Matching Its Budget, But Still Far From Break-Even Amid Underwhelming Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News