Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, has emerged as a historic success in the home state, Karnataka. Before its release, the biggie was touted as the next big thing in the Kannada film industry, and now it is living up to its immense hype. From the opening day, the film has displayed a superb run at the local box office, and within two weeks, it has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the state. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Backed by the sequel factor and favorable word of mouth, the Kantara prequel is enjoying a solid run in the state. Apart from weekends, it has been maintaining an impressive pace even on weekdays. Within the first six days, it surpassed the 100 crore mark. In just 10 days, it crossed the 150 crore mark. Now, it will soon reach the 200 crore milestone, and amid this, it has achieved a significant feat.

Kantara: Chapter 1 becomes the highest-grosser at the Karnataka box office!

As per Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned around 186.05 crore gross at the Karnataka box office in just 14 days. With this, it has become the highest-grossing film in the state, overtaking Kantara, which grossed 183.6 crores. It also surpassed KGF Chapter 2, which did a business of 182.96 crores.

Take a look at the top grossers of Karnataka:

Kantara: Chapter 1 – 186.05 crores (14-day) Kantara – 183.6 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 182.96 crores

On track to make history in the state

One after another, the Rishab Shetty starrer is crossing milestones, but in the next few days, it is set to make history. Currently, no film has ever earned 200 crore gross in Karnataka. The Kantara prequel is ready to inaugurate the club soon in the state.

Earning 200 crores is likely to be the last achievement of Kantara: Chapter 1, as the next target of 250 crores is out of reach. It is heading towards a lifetime of 235-245 crores in the state.

