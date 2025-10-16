The Conjuring: Last Rites’ dailies have dropped as it has reached the last leg of its release. The film completed forty days in the cinemas and emerged as the second-highest-grossing horror movie ever worldwide. The Conjuring 4 achieved this feat due to its overseas box office stronghold. It is also performing well in North America and is on track to beat a sci-fi alien horror movie to achieve an interesting feat. Scroll below for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 has been winning hearts worldwide. Although the film received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, it has become a blockbuster. This shows how a film with a fanbase can perform well and be a commercial success despite the odds. It is the 11th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide, having surpassed Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, among other tentpole movies.

How much has the film earned at the domestic box office in forty days?

According to the latest report, The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $339K at the domestic box office on its 40th day. The horror movie collected $173.4 million at the domestic box office and is now chasing the $180 million mark. Despite being released so late, the fourth and last film in the Conjuring series remains in the domestic top 5 rankings.

Can it beat A Quiet Place’s domestic haul and crack the all-time top 5 highest-grossing films list?

A Quiet Place is a 2018 American post-apocalyptic sci-fi horror film directed by John Krasinski. It received 96% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and the critics termed it Certified Fresh. It collected $188.02 million at the domestic box office, and according to The Numbers, it is the fifth-highest-grossing horror film ever.

Now, The Conjuring: Last Rites is around $15 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of A Quiet Place and breaking into the all-time top 5 highest-grossing horror films list at the domestic box office. However, the film is tracking to end its domestic run around $180 million; thus, The Conjuring 4 might not be able to beat A Quiet Place and achieve a place among the top horror films.

More about The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring 4 keeps earning winning numbers despite being available on online platforms. The lack of interesting films at the cinemas might be a reason for its stronghold. Globally, the film has collected $474.3 million so far and is still counting.

Box office summary

North America – $173.4 million

International – $300.9 million

Worldwide – $474.3 million

