Will Batwara 1947 Box Office Claim A Spot In Top 5 Most Profitable Partition Dramas? (Photo Credit: YouTube)



When it comes to period dramas set against the haunting backdrop of India and Pakistan’s Partition, Sunny Deol should be considered box-office royalty. With legendary blockbusters like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2 in his filmography, expectations were sky-high when director Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947 hit theaters for the Independence Day weekend. However, after a struggling weekend, the expectations for the film have settled low!

In 3 days, the period drama helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi stands at a net collection of 25.15 crore in India. Mounted on a heavy production budget of 120 crore, the film stands at the foot of an exceptionally tough mountain to climb. In fact, there is no chance that Sunny Deol can claim another spot in the Top 5 Most Profitable Partition Dramas of Bollywood.

Batwara 1947 VS Most Profitable Partition Period Dramas!

The top 5 partition period dramas are dominated by Sunny Deol’s presence twice! Interestingly, if all had gone well, Batwara 1947 would have made an entry on the list for the third time! However, the film helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan now faces an impossible target to hit to reach that milestone!

Currently, Sunny Deol’s film has recovered only 20% of its Herculean budget! In order to enter the top 5 most profitable partition films in India, this biggie co-starring Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Deol, needs to earn a total of 197.55 crore at the box office and beat Akshay Kumar’s Gold! If it manages to do so, it would not only enter the top 5 most profitable period dramas on Partition, but it would also be able to claim a plus verdict for itself, which currently seems impossible!

Check out the top 5 most profitable partition dramas of Bollywood, along with their budget, lifetime collection, ROI%, and box office verdict.

Gadar 2: 75 crore | 525.5 crore | 601% | Super Duper Hit Gadar Ek Prem Katha: 19 crore | 76.88 crore | 304.6% | Super Duper Hit Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: 50 crore | 103.5 crore | 105% | Hit Bharat: 120 crore | 211.07 crore | 75.89% | Plus Gold: 65 crore | 107.37 crore | 64.62% | Plus

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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