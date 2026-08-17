Your Name North America Box Office: Anime Sensation Nearly Matches Its Original Opening With Just 675 Theatres, Proving Anime’s Growing Power! (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name has completed a decade, and to commemorate the occasion, it has been re-released in North America. Despite facing competition from giant Hollywood blockbusters and limited screens, the anime movie managed to post solid numbers on its re-release opening weekend at the box office in North America. It strongly highlights the growing power of anime movies in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is a Japanese romantic fantasy anime movie. It is the first entry in what critics call Makoto Shinkai’s “disaster trilogy,” followed by Weathering with You (2019) and Suzume (2022), with all three films exploring themes inspired by Japan’s frequent natural disasters. The critics gave it a near-perfect rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. They called it emotionally satisfying, adding another outstanding chapter to Shinkai’s rich filmography.

Your Name’s re-release opening weekend collection in North America

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name turns 10 this year, and to celebrate the anniversary, it was re-released in North America in a limited release in 675 theaters. The film opened with solid numbers on its re-release debut weekend, collecting $1.6 million across just 675 screens. It is an average of $2.3k per theater at the box office in North America. The re-release debut weekend gross is nearly the same as its original $1.8 million debut weekend in North America in 2017 [via Box Office Mojo].

It highlights that people in North America are enjoying the anime movies. According to Box Office Mojo, its North American box office total is $6.59 million. It could hit the $10 million cume at the North American box office in this re-release.

More about the movie

The film follows high school students Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu, who mysteriously begin swapping bodies despite never having met, turning their lives upside down as they struggle to navigate each other’s worlds. The film features Ryunosuke Kamiki and Mone Kamishiraishi as the voices of Taki and Mitsuha, respectively. Your Name by Makoto Shinkai was re-released in North America on August 14.

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