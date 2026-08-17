Bollywood screens have gotten busy since the arrival of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 at the box office. While both the Independence Day arrivals opened to favorable responses, the battle is one-sided, with one clear winner so far. Scroll below for the day 4 morning occupancy update!
Batwara 1947 Day 4 Morning Occupancy
According to the latest update, Batwara 1947 registered an occupancy of 6.5% during the morning shows on day 4. It remained on similar lines to the first Sunday, which recorded admissions of around 6.3% during the early-morning shows.
All eyes are on the pace during the afternoon and evening shows. The word of mouth has been positive, but the strong competition from Awarapan 2 is limiting its growth at the box office.
On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi starrer registered an occupancy of 11.15% during the morning shows on day 4. It is a working Monday, but despite that, the footfalls kept coming in, which is impressive. The trends are only going to improve during the second half of the day, setting the stage for another 10 crore+ day at the box office.
Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Box Office Battle
With each passing day, Awarapan 2 is emerging as a clear winner in this box office battle. Advance bookings have been better, and on-ground buzz is stronger, helping it dominate the ticket windows with the highest show count.
In terms of box office collection, Emraan Hashmi’s film is leading ahead. It has accumulated 84.31 crore net in its opening weekend, as per the official update. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s film could amass only 22.9 crore net in its first three days, despite the Independence Day boost, as per estimates. All eyes are now on the Monday test!