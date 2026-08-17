Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy Update! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Bollywood screens have gotten busy since the arrival of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 at the box office. While both the Independence Day arrivals opened to favorable responses, the battle is one-sided, with one clear winner so far. Scroll below for the day 4 morning occupancy update!

Batwara 1947 Day 4 Morning Occupancy

According to the latest update, Batwara 1947 registered an occupancy of 6.5% during the morning shows on day 4. It remained on similar lines to the first Sunday, which recorded admissions of around 6.3% during the early-morning shows.

All eyes are on the pace during the afternoon and evening shows. The word of mouth has been positive, but the strong competition from Awarapan 2 is limiting its growth at the box office.