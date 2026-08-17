Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking & Prediction (Photo Credit – YouTube)

What a fantastic run Awarapan 2 is enjoying at the Indian box office. Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer is a force to be reckoned with, dominating the ticket windows and how! It is now all set to pass the Monday test with flying colors, as the advance booking suggests. Scroll below for the day 4 prediction!

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking

According to the latest update, Awarapan 2 has registered advance booking worth 3.54 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 4. If one may recall, it made ticket sales worth 8.57 crore for the opening day, amid strong buzz. In comparison, the pre-sales for the first Monday are respectable, especially after the Independence Day holiday.

On day 4, Awarapan 2 is screening at 11,511 shows across the nation. It has witnessed a slight reduction from the show count of 11,602 on Sunday. However, Nitin Kakkar’s directorial is dominating the screens in Bollywood. Its competitor, Batwara 1947, will be running at only 7,163 shows on its first Monday, which is comparatively much less.

Awarapan 2 Day 4 Prediction

Emraan Hashmi starrer refuses to slow down anytime soon. It opened to favorable reviews, and word of mouth is excellent. While the advance booking has lived upto the expectations, the spot bookings will also improve during the evening shows.

Going by the current trends, Awarapan 2 will maintain its double-digit streak on the first Monday. As per predictions, it could earn around 11 crore net on day 4.

With that, the action drama would score the third-highest Monday of 2026 in Bollywood. It would easily surpass Dhamaal 4 and Welcome To The Jungle, but stay behind Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2.

Check out the highest first Monday collections of Bollywood in 2026 (net):

Dhurandhar 2: 66.1 crore Border 2: 23.31 crore Awarapan 2: 11 crore (prediction) Dhamaal 4: 8.91 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 8.52 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi Ends 10-Year Dry Spell; Bollywood Registers 8th Success Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News