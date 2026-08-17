Emraan Hashmi led Awarapan 2 is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The action drama has registered the 3rd highest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood. It has also achieved 3 more milestones in India. Scroll below for the day 3 report!
3rd highest opening weekend of 2026
According to the official update, Awarapan 2 collected 26.82 crore net in India. After the Independence Day boost, Nitin Kakkar’s directorial registered a higher Sunday than the opening day of 23.4 crore. There has been competition from Batwara 1947, but it is dominating the ticket windows with the maximum show count.
The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 84.31 crore net. Made on a budget of 45 crore, Awarapan 2 has registered returns of 39.31 crore in only 3 days. It needs only 5.69 crore more in the kitty to gain the hit verdict, which will be attained today. Including GST, the gross total stands at 99.49 crore.
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Day 1: 23.4 crore
- Day 2: 34.09 crore
- Day 3: 26.82 crore
Total: 84.31 crore
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3rd best opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood
Awarapan 2 has surpassed Bhooth Bangla by a considerable margin to score the 3rd biggest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood. It is only behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.
Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):
- Dhurandhar 2: 466 crore (4-day)
- Border 2: 129.89 crore
- Awarapan 2: 84.31 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 67.21 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 65.83 crore
7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026
In 3 days, Disha Patani co-starrer also surpassed O’Romeo to become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It will soon surpass Cocktail 2 (104.53 crore).
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore
- Border 2: 362.76 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore
- Dhamaal 4: 177.66 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 137.93 crore
- Cocktail 2: 104.53 crore
- Awarapan 2 – 84.31 crore (3 days)
- O’Romeo: 83.35 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga: 65.15 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore
Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing film as the main lead!
The action drama has also emerged as Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing in the main lead. It left Baadshaho behind in just 3 days.
Take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossers in India as main/parallel lead (net):
- Awarapan 2 – 84.31 crore (3 days)
- Baadshaho – 78.1 crore
- Raaz 3 – 70.07 crore
- Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai – 55.47 crore
- Murder 2 – 47.9 crore
- Jannat 2 – 42.5 crore
- Hamari Adhuri Kahani – 34.43 crore
- Azhar – 33.03 crore
- Raaz Reboot – 30.29 crore
- Jannat – 30.1 crore
Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd highest grosser of all time!
If one even includes the multi-starrers, Awarapan 2 lands as Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd highest-grosser. It stays only behind They Call Him OG and Tiger 3.
Take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossers in India (net):
- Tiger 3 – 286 crore
- They Call Him OG – 194.15 crore
- Awarapan 2 – 84.31 crore (3 days)
- The Dirty Picture – 80 crore
- Baadshaho – 78.1 crore
- Raaz 3 – 70.07 crore
- Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai – 55.47 crore
- Murder 2 – 47.9 crore
- Jannat 2 – 42.5 crore
- Hamari Adhuri Kahani – 34.43 crore
Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 3 Summary
- Budget: 45 crore
- India net: 84.31 crore
- ROI: 87.35%
- India gross: 99.49 crore
- Verdict: Plus
Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise worldwide collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.
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Must Read: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Displays A Superb 135% Jump, Becomes Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi’s No. 1 Grosser!
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