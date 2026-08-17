Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi led Awarapan 2 is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The action drama has registered the 3rd highest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood. It has also achieved 3 more milestones in India. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

3rd highest opening weekend of 2026

According to the official update, Awarapan 2 collected 26.82 crore net in India. After the Independence Day boost, Nitin Kakkar’s directorial registered a higher Sunday than the opening day of 23.4 crore. There has been competition from Batwara 1947, but it is dominating the ticket windows with the maximum show count.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 84.31 crore net. Made on a budget of 45 crore, Awarapan 2 has registered returns of 39.31 crore in only 3 days. It needs only 5.69 crore more in the kitty to gain the hit verdict, which will be attained today. Including GST, the gross total stands at 99.49 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 23.4 crore

Day 2: 34.09 crore

Day 3: 26.82 crore

Total: 84.31 crore

3rd best opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood

Awarapan 2 has surpassed Bhooth Bangla by a considerable margin to score the 3rd biggest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood. It is only behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 466 crore (4-day) Border 2: 129.89 crore Awarapan 2: 84.31 crore Bhooth Bangla: 67.21 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 65.83 crore

7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

In 3 days, Disha Patani co-starrer also surpassed O’Romeo to become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It will soon surpass Cocktail 2 (104.53 crore).

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Dhamaal 4: 177.66 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 137.93 crore Cocktail 2: 104.53 crore Awarapan 2 – 84.31 crore (3 days) O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 65.15 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore

Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing film as the main lead!

The action drama has also emerged as Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing in the main lead. It left Baadshaho behind in just 3 days.

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossers in India as main/parallel lead (net):

Awarapan 2 – 84.31 crore (3 days) Baadshaho – 78.1 crore Raaz 3 – 70.07 crore Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai – 55.47 crore Murder 2 – 47.9 crore Jannat 2 – 42.5 crore Hamari Adhuri Kahani – 34.43 crore Azhar – 33.03 crore Raaz Reboot – 30.29 crore Jannat – 30.1 crore

Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd highest grosser of all time!

If one even includes the multi-starrers, Awarapan 2 lands as Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd highest-grosser. It stays only behind They Call Him OG and Tiger 3.

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossers in India (net):

Tiger 3 – 286 crore They Call Him OG – 194.15 crore Awarapan 2 – 84.31 crore (3 days) The Dirty Picture – 80 crore Baadshaho – 78.1 crore Raaz 3 – 70.07 crore Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai – 55.47 crore Murder 2 – 47.9 crore Jannat 2 – 42.5 crore Hamari Adhuri Kahani – 34.43 crore

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 45 crore

India net: 84.31 crore

ROI: 87.35%

India gross: 99.49 crore

Verdict: Plus

Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise worldwide collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Displays A Superb 135% Jump, Becomes Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi’s No. 1 Grosser!

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