Awarapan 2 Overseas Box Office Day 5 Collection! (Photo Credit: Instagram/Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment)

Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, is witnessing an unreal run at the box office. It had recently entered the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 overseas. Disha Patani co-starrer has already surpassed Main Vaapas Aaunga and is set to beat O’Romeo. Scroll below for the detailed analysis!

Soon to touch the 25 crore mark overseas

In 5 days of its run, Awarapan 2 has amassed 23.81 crore gross at the overseas box office. Nitin Kakkar’s directorial is witnessing the best response in the UAE-GCC region. The USA, Canada, and the UK are among the other leading circuits.

It had recently emerged as Emraan Hashmi’s highest-grossing solo film, and continues to achieve new milestones with every passing day. The action drama is set to touch the 25 crore mark today or by tomorrow at the latest.

Beats Main Vaapas Aaunga!

Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga emerged as a success at the overseas box office, earning 21.98 crore gross in its lifetime. Vishesh Bhatt’s production has surpassed it to become the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

The record-breaking spree will continue today, as it will overtake Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, which earned 24.75 crore during its international journey. Awarapan 2 is all set to take over the 8th spot. Post that, it will aim for Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 (26.5 crore).

Check out the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the overseas box office (gross earnings):

Dhurandhar 2 – 451 crore Bhooth Bangla – 57.55 crore Border 2 – 57.25 crore Cocktail 2 – 42.96 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 33.36 crore Alpha – 28.15 crore Dhamaal 4 – 26.5 crore O’Romeo – 24.75 crore Awarapan 2 – 23.81 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 21.98 crore

Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi Scores His First Solo 100 Crore Grosser, Beats Cocktail 2

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