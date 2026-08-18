Box Office: Ajay Devgn Crosses 1375 Crore Net Post-COVID With Dhamaal 4 ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID box office journey has been a story of remarkable staying power, and with Dhamaal 4 still adding numbers well into its sixth week of release. Despite poor reviews, his latest Dhamaal film did wonders at the Indian box office, which helped the Bollywood superstar cross the 1375 crore mark in net collections at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID box office journey

The post-COVID period has been a mixed bag for Ajay. Runway 34 opened the account with 32 crore, followed by Thank God at 30.75 crore. Then came Drishyam 2, a massive hit that earned 241 crore net, making it one of his biggest post-COVID successes. Bholaa added 90 crore, and Shaitaan, a surprise sleeper hit, brought in 151 crore.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha managed a modest 12.2 crore, while Maidaan, despite strong reviews, settled at 53 crore. Singham Again scored a massive 270.6 crore, becoming Ajay Devgn’s biggest post-COVID grosser so far. Naam earned a dismal 1.02 crore. Raid 2 followed with a solid 179.3 crore. Son Of Sardaar 2 earned 47.15 crore, while De De Pyaar De 2 did a business of 89.85 crore.

Dhamaal 4 pushes Ajay past the 1375 crore mark

Before Dhamaal 4, Ajay Devgn’s cumulative post-COVID net total at the Indian box office stood at 1197.87 crore. With Dhamaal 4 now earning 177.75 crore in 39 days and still adding to its tally, the actor has crossed the 1375 crore mark, with his total standing at 1375.62 crore net.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID releases (net):

Runway 34 – 32 crore

Thank God – 30.75 crore

Drishyam 2 – 241 crore

Bholaa – 90 crore

Shaitaan – 151 crore

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 12.2 crore

Maidaan – 53 crore

Singham Again – 270.6 crore

Naam – 1.02 crore

Raid 2 – 179.3 crore

Son Of Sardaar 2 – 47.15 crore

De De Pyaar De 2 – 89.85 crore

Dhamaal 4 – 177.75 crore (39 days)

Total – 1375.62 crore

With Drishyam 3 scheduled to release in October, Ajay Devgn is all set to cross the 1500 crore mark in the post-COVID era.

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