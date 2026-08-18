Vishwanath & Sons North America Box Office: Suriya’s Film Breaks Record By 24 In 3 Days (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Suriya’s latest Tamil film, Vishwanath & Sons, is having a strong run at the box office. The film directed by Venky Atluri has been performing well not just in India but overseas as well. In just 4 days, the film has grossed 100 crore worldwide. In North America, it has registered a new record for leading actor Suriya. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of Vishwanath & Sons in the territory!

How Much Did Vishwanath & Sons Earn In North America In 3 Days?

The Suriya-starrer opened in North America at $685k, including paid premieres. On its second day, it saw a 19.4% drop, earning $552k. On its third day, the collection further dipped to $397k. The film earned a total of $1,634,000 at the North American box office. This is 13.2% of the film’s worldwide collection. In India, the film earned 65.95 crore net, which equals 77.82 gross.

Day-wise North America Box Office Collection Of Vishwanath & Sons

Day 1: $685k

Day 2: $552k

Day 3: $397k

Total: $1.634 million

Vishwanath & Sons Beats Lucky Baskhar in North America

With its three-day total, Vishwanath & Sons has surpassed Suriya’s film 24’s total. The 2016 sci-fi Tamil film held the record for Suriya’s biggest grosser in the territory for a decade. Now, the record has been taken down by Vishwanath & Sons. 24: The Movie had reportedly earned $1.63 million during its lifetime run at the North American box office.

More about the film

Vishwanath & Sons is directed by Venky Atluri, who previously made Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas. It also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon. It was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore.

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