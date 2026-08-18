Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 4: It’s Now Kollywood’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026 In India (Photo Credit: Instagram)



Vishwanath And Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, displayed a good hold at the Indian box office on its first Monday. After a solid opening weekend, the film was expected to enjoy a good share of audiences on the first weekday due to favorable word of mouth, and that’s exactly what happened. In the meantime, it has surpassed Thaai Kizhavi to become Kollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Vishwanath And Sons earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Tamil family entertainer scored 7.8 crore on the first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 15.35 crore, it showed a 49.18% drop, thus passing the Monday test. Overall, it has earned 65.95 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 77.82 crore gross. Given the momentum, the film is likely to end its opening week at 83-85 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 15.35 crore

Day 2 – 22.25 crore

Day 3 – 20.55 crore

Day 4 – 7.8 crore

Total – 65.95 crore

Becomes Kollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film of 2026

With 65.95 crore coming in 4 days, Vishwanath And Sons has surpassed Thaai Kizhavi (62.46 crore) to become the 3rd highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 in India. It is likely to wrap up its run in the same position since beating Jana Nayagan to claim the 2nd spot seems out of reach. For those who don’t know, Jana Nayagan has earned 195 crore+ so far.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Karuppu – 198.18 crore Jana Nayagan – 196.15 crore Vishwanath And Sons – 65.95 crore (4 days) Thaai Kizhavi – 62.46 crore DC – 56.76 crore Blast – 53.06 crore Youth – 52.53 crore Parasakthi – 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany – 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 – 41.66 crore

More about the film

Vishwanath And Sons is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas. It also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon. It was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Becomes A Clean Hit, Only 2nd Bollywood Film To Achieve This In 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News