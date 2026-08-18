Thudakkam Box Office Collection Day 11: Vismaya Mohanlal’s Film Slows Down, Hit Status Unlikely (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Vismaya Mohanlal’s film Thudakkam is holding well at the box office even in its second week. The film that marks the acting debut of superstar Mohanlal’s daughter has entered the safe zone at the box office after 10 days. However, it has now slowed at the box office and may not earn hit status. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the film.

How Much Did Thudakkam Earn In 11 Days?

The Malayalam film starring Vismaya Mohanlal had a good start at the box office, earning 16 crore in its opening week. The film’s daily collection stayed over 1 crore on its second weekend as well. However, on its second Monday, the collection dipped below 50 lakh. This was a 52% drop from its 2nd Friday collection of 1 crore. The net total of the film stands at 20.78 crore at the domestic box office, which equals 24.52 crore gross. Overseas, the film has grossed 15.30 Cr, pushing its worldwide gross to 39.82 Cr.

Week-wise Box Office Collection of Thudakkam

Week 1: 16 crore

Day 8: 1 crore

Day 9: 1.85 crore

Day 10: 1.4 crore

Day 11: 0.48 crore

Total: 20.78 crore

Can Thudakkam Secure a Hit Verdict?

The film was made on a reported budget of 20 crore. While the film has entered the safe zone, it is far from certain to secure a hit verdict. According to Koimoi parameters, a film secured a hit verdict when it earns 100% return on investment from Indian theatrical revenue. Currently, Thudakkam is far away from the mark.

Additionally, Vismaya Mohanlal’s film will face tough competition at the box office from August 20, as Onam releases Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. This will result in Thudakkam losing a major share of its current screen count. From 26th August, Thudakkam will also lose screens to Yash’s Toxic.

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Must Read: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office: How Much Does Nivin Pauly’s Onam Release Need To Beat His Biggest Opener?



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