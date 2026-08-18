DC Box Office Collection Day 11: Becomes Wamiqa Gabbi’s 3rd Highest Grosser (Photo Credit – Instagram)

The Tamil action thriller is facing a string of competition at the box office from Suriya’s Viswanath & Sons. The latter’s film has already surpassed DC in just 3 days at the box office. Despite that, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s debut acting film has been doing decent numbers at the box office. The film has already secured hit status at the box office in just 9 days. Now, the film has set a new milestone for actress Wamiqa Gabbi.

How Much Did DC Earn In 11 Days?

The Tamil film had an impressive opening week at the box office, collecting over 40 crore net in India. From the second Friday, the shows for the film were reduced by 50% owing to the release of Vishwanath & Sons. However, the film saw a boost in collections on the second Saturday owing to the Independence Day holiday. On its second Monday, the film collected 2 crore against 2165 shows. This was a 30% drop from its second Friday collection. The film’s net total stands at 56.76 crore after 11 days at the domestic box office. This equals 66.98 gross in India. Overseas, the film collected 0.25 Cr on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to 21.50 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to 88.48 crore.

Week-Wise Box Office Collection of DC (India net)

Week 1: 41.9 crore

Day 8: 2.86 crore

Day 9: 5.5 crore

Day 10: 4.5 crore

Day 11: 2 crore

Total: 56.76 crore

Enters Wamiqa Gabbi’s Top 3 highest-grossing films

The film sees Wamiqa Gabbi excel in the role of Chandra. She plays a woman working in a brothel. She is rescued by Lokesh’s character, Devdas, and joins them in bringing justice to a young kid’s family. DC has become Wamiqa’s 3rd-highest-grossing film in India, with a collection of 56.76 crore. This film is trailing her 2025 Hindi film Bhool Chuk Maaf, which earned 74.81 crore during its theatrical run in India.

Can DC surpass Bhool Chuk Maaf? At its current pace, the Tamil hit can reach another 20 crores and surpass the Hindi film starring Wamiqa. There are no new Tamil films awaiting release in the coming weeks. However, DC has been seeing heavy collections from Kerala (more than Tamil Nadu), and the state has two new releases scheduled for Onam. So DC’s collection from Kerala is sure to be affected. Still, DC can beat Bhool Chuk Maaf as per current data.

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Must Read: Vishwanath And Sons Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Suriya’s 3rd Highest-Grosser In History + Kollywood’s #3 Highest-Grosser Of 2026



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