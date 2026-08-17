Thudakkam Box Office Collection Day 10: Enters Safe Zone Recovering Entire Budget (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Vismaya Mohanlal’s first steps in the film industry have started on a positive note. The small-budget film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph marked the first acting project of superstar Mohanlal’s daughter. Naturally, there was curiosity to see the performance of the superstar’s daughter. The hype led to a decent box office collection for the film despite mixed reviews. The film has now completed 10 days at the box office and entered the safe zone.

How Much Did Thudakkam Earn In 10 Days?

Thudakkam wrapped its opening week at the box office with a net total of 16 crore at the India box office. On its second Friday, the film earned 1 crore and grew 85% on Independence Day. The film then saw a drop on the second Sunday, collecting 1.44 crore. The net total of the film stands at 20.34 crore, which equals 24 crore gross in India.

Week-Wise Box Office Collection of DC

Week 1: 16 crore

Day 8: 1 crore

Day 9: 1.85 crore

Day 10: 1.44 crore

Total: 20.34 crore

Thudakkam Enters Safe Zone

The film was reportedly made on an estimated budget of 20 crore. After 10 days at the box office, Thudakkam has recovered its entire budget and entered the safe zone. The film will have a clear run at the box office until August 20, when Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa will be released in theatres. On August 21, Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will take over the screens at the Kerala box office. With a crowded box office for the festive season, Thudakkam will see slow growth in the coming days.

Thudakkam Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 10 days.

India Net Collection: 20.34 crore

India Gross Collection: 24 crore

Budget: 20 crore

Budget Recovery: 101.7%

Overseas Gross Collection: 14.8 crore

Worldwide Gross: 38.8 crore

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