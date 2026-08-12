Thudakkam Box Office Collection Day 5: Enters Top 10 Malayalam Grossers of 2026 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of superstar Mohanlal, had said in interviews that the delay in her debut was due to a lack of confidence. However, the box-office collection of her debut Malayalam film, Thudakkam, is sure to boost her confidence. The film, which was released on August 7, has now entered the top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2026 in just 5 days! Scroll through to read the detailed box office report of the film.

How Much Did Thudakkam Earn In 5 Days?

After starting in India at a net of 2.55 crore, the film saw a growth on its first Saturday and Sunday. The film has maintained its momentum in its first week, with 1.6 and 1.61 crores on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The net total of Vismaya Mohanlal‘s film now stands at 13.61 crore. With this net total, the film has entered the top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2026.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Thudakkam

Day 1: 2.55 crore

Day 2: 3.6 crore

Day 3: 4.25 crore

Day 4: 1.6 crore

Day 5: 1.61 crore

Total: 13.61 crore

Eyes To Beat Chatha Pacha Next

After its Tuesday collection of 1.61 crore net in India, Thudakkam surpassed the lifetime collection of Tovino Thomas’s Pallichattambi. The Malayalam period drama had earned 12.29 crore net in India during its theatrical run. Now, Thudakkam aims at surpassing the lifetime of Prakambanam and Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. The film needs only 3 more crores to surpass both films and rise two spots on the list.

Take A look At Mollywood’s Top 10 Grossers of 2026(India net):

Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore Drishyam 3:110.36 crore Aadu 3: 51.12 crore Athiradi:36.97 crore Patriot:31.6 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 25.55 crore Balan: The Boy:19.07 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore Thudakkam: 13.61 crore (5-days)

Thudakkam Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 4 days.

India Net Collection: 13.61 crore

India Gross Collection: 16.06 crore

Budget: 20 crore

Budget Recovery: 68.05%

Overseas Gross Collection: 12.9 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 28.96 crore

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