Khalifa Trailer Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Is Back To His Peak Massy Avatar (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Just 4 days before the release of his film Khalifa, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team dropped the trailer. It is one of the two films clashing at the box office in Kerala this Onam. The other one is Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Both films are from completely different genres and are releasing in theatres a day apart. So, what does Khalifa’s trailer say about the film? We decode it here.

The film reunites Prithviraj with filmmaker Vysakh. The duo last worked together in the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja. It also starred Mammootty in the lead and was more on the mass drama side, with dollops of humour. While that worked back then, it is interesting to see how much the sensibilities of both the actor-director duo have changed over time. The trailer does give you an early 2000s vibe in some parts, and I am not sure yet whether it’s a good or bad thing.

All Style And No Substance?

Everything in the Khalifa trailer is uber stylish. In fact, in one part of the trailer, a customs officer refers to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character as a “notorious star smuggler”. And he does look like a star here. He is taking down the other side (don’t know who the villain is and who the hero is here) with his air kicks and heavy punches, and throwing some mass dialogue their way. He is definitely a rich smuggler who deals internationally.

Khalifa is definitely one of those movies where the protagonist has a past that leads him to pursue smuggling. The song Asalayavle, among the first video songs released from the film, hinted at a love story for the protagonist that was not highlighted in the trailer. The trailer focuses on his life of smuggling, with glimpses of his past. We see that his father does not approve of the path he has taken and that he had a normal life in the past. So, what changed? A death? Possibly. That changed his life forever.

Now, coming to the big reveal. Khalifa will be a two-part film. The trailer revealed that this is part one of the film. Which means yet another franchise for Prithviraj. He is already helming the Lucifer franchise, which has two films released so far, and he plans to put the third in motion. He also made a film called Jana Gana Mana, which was promised as a two-part film, but the second part has not been discussed since the first was released.

Missing Oomph Factor?

The music by Jakes Bejoy is quite apt for the film, but its actual impact will be determined only once the film releases on the big screen. While it reminds me of the old Prithviraj, the trailer lacks oomph. While it has lot of mass moments, not enough of the story that draws you into the film. Hopefully, the next four days will see stronger promotion for the film that raises excitement, or else they will have to rely on word of mouth alone.

Additionally, Khalifa comes after two back-to-back box-office failures for Prithviraj. So, all eyes are on Khalifa and how the Onam season brings cheer or waves disappointment to the star at the box office. The film will be released globally on August 20.

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Watch the trailer here:

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