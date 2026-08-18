Vishwanath And Sons Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Becomes Suriya’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Vishwanath And Sons continues to do well at the worldwide box office. After a strong opening weekend, the film displayed a decent hold on the first Monday, backed by domestic collections. In the meantime, it crossed the 120 crore mark in gross collections in 4 days and surpassed Singam 2 to become Suriya’s 2nd-highest-grossing film of all time. Let’s find out where it currently stands!

How much did Vishwanath And Sons earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?

The Kollywood family entertainer grossed 9.2 crore on its first Monday in India, while internationally it dropped sharply to 2 crore. Overall, it grossed 11.2 crore on Monday. Compared to the opening day’s 32.11 crore gross, it’s a 65.11% drop, which is much more than the expected drop of 50%.

In total, Vishwanath And Sons has grossed 77.82 crore (65.95 crore net) in India, while overseas, it has grossed 45 crore so far. Combining both, the 4-day worldwide box office collection is 122.82 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 65.95 crore

India gross – 77.82 crore

Overseas gross – 45 crore

Worldwide gross – 122.82 crore

Becomes Suriya’s 2nd-highest-grossing film of all time

With 122.82 crore, Vishwanath And Sons has surpassed Singam 2 (122.8 crore) to become Suriya’s 2nd-highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. It is likely to wrap up its run in the same position as Karuppu (315 crore) is out of reach.

Take a look at Suriya’s top 10 grossers globally:

Karuppu – 315 crore Vishwanath And Sons – 122.82 crore (4 days) Singam 2 – 122.8 crore 24 – 108.9 crore Kanguva – 107.03 crore 7 Aum Arivu – 105.2 crore Singam 3 – 104.6 crore Retro – 97.48 crore Anjaan – 83.55 crore Maattrraan – 78.5 crore

Second 200 crore grosser loading for Suriya?

Since word of mouth is largely in favor, Vishwanath And Sons is expected to do well in the coming days, including big jumps over the weekend. So, the 200 crore mark looks an achievable feat. Whenever it happens, the film will emerge as Suriya’s second 200-crore-grosser globally after Karuppu.

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Must Read: Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 4: Passes The Monday Test, Becomes Kollywood’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026 In India

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